Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.37-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $496.33.

NYSE:TDY traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $424.32. 70,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,114. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.61 and a 200 day moving average of $388.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 314,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

