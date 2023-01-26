Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

Temple & Webster Group stock remained flat at $2.97 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Temple & Webster Group has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

