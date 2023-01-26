Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.93 million.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $103.44. 1,470,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,950. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $147.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,091 shares of company stock worth $6,270,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 145,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

