Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $86.02 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021173 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004744 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009452 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005274 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,086,519,192 coins and its circulating supply is 5,967,536,356,472 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
