Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Tesla Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.43. The company had a trading volume of 176,326,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,320,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.51.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

