TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 377.3% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS remained flat at $4.90 on Thursday. 31,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,766. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

