Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $103.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.05.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.1 %

TXRH stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $102.68.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,490 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

