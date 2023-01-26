Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$14.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.60 billion. Textron also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

Textron stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. 2,455,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,181. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

