Textron (NYSE:TXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Textron updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Textron Trading Up 1.4 %

Textron stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Get Textron alerts:

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Textron by 49.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Textron

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.