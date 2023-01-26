TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.63.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered TFI International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $107.40 on Thursday. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after buying an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $44,298,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in TFI International by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

