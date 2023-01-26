TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance

TGI Solar Power Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,264,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,972. TGI Solar Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

