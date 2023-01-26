TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance
TGI Solar Power Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,264,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,972. TGI Solar Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
