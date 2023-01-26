The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Cut by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 4.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $37,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.77. 249,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.75. The company has a market cap of C$62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$45.26 and a 1-year high of C$74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of C$5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.