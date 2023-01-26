The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $78.05. 11,107,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,200,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,437 shares of company stock worth $51,766,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

