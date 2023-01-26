The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,697 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $95,086,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 867,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,623. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

