The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Trading 1.9% Higher

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.40 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.01). 329,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 531,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($1.97).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.03.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

