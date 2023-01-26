The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $26.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI opened at $31.13 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $872.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,339 shares of company stock worth $3,073,310. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 106,314 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.