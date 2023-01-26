The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $12.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hayward Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.60. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $686,710.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,810,130.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,046,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,464,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after buying an additional 219,086 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth $78,613,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after buying an additional 1,401,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after buying an additional 832,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

