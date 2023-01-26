The Goldman Sachs Group Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $336.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $297.00 to $336.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.82.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $363.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $50,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

