The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.70 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,387,000 after buying an additional 1,724,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,667,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

