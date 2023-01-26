The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Boosted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

