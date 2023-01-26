The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

