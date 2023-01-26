Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and IntelGenx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $55.31 million 13.23 -$199.43 million $11.26 0.96 IntelGenx Technologies $1.53 million 29.50 -$9.32 million ($0.08) -3.23

Profitability

IntelGenx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Theravance Biopharma. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and IntelGenx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma 1,646.84% N/A -14.98% IntelGenx Technologies -850.04% -863.97% -70.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Theravance Biopharma and IntelGenx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 1 0 2 0 2.33 IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.05%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats IntelGenx Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing. IntelGenx Technologies was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.

