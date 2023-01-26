Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,050 shares during the quarter. Thryv makes up approximately 9.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Thryv worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thryv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on THRY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 78,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,878. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). Thryv had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Profile

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.