thyssenkrupp AG (TKAMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on February 15th

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.
thyssenkrupp Trading Up 1.9 %
thyssenkrupp stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion.
About thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.
