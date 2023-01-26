TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the December 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

TILT Price Performance

Shares of TLLTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 186,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

Further Reading

