TiraVerse (TVRS) Tops One Day Volume of $0.46

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TiraVerse has a market capitalization of $899,078.36 and $0.46 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TiraVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00405021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.03 or 0.28429511 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00588378 BTC.

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse launched on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TiraVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

