Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,500 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 1,156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
