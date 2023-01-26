Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is HFR Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries comprises about 3.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TR stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $211.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

