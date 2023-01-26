Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPDKY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 270.00 to 355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 380.00 to 378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

Shares of TPDKY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

