Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 754.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOE opened at $142.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.