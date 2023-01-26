TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Trading Down 0.9%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.69 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.69 ($0.73). 736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,090,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.22 ($0.73).

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a €0.69 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

