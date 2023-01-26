Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 10,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

