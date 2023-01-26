Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $219.00 at DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.67.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $213.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

