Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

