Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 742 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.38. 666,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.