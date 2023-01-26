Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 742 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.38. 666,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.