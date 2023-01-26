Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $174.23 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $194.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.