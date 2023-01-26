TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance

TANNL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

