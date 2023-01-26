Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,788. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 60,349 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 947.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

