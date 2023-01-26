Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40, Yahoo Finance reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $191.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.67. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,468 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

