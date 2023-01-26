Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,200.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.59) to GBX 890 ($11.02) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays started coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $12.53 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

