Troy Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 0.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Fastenal worth $28,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

