Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 85,265 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,265 shares during the quarter. Western Union makes up approximately 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Western Union worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

