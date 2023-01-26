Truadvice LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,983,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,446,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $5,273,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,871,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.85. 327,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,318. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

