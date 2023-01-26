Truadvice LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $46.40. 333,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

