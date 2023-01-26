Truadvice LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truadvice LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.80. 890,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,716. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

