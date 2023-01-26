Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MARB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 5,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.