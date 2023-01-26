Truadvice LLC Purchases 521 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4,504.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:DIVB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,371 shares. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.