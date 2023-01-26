Truadvice LLC Purchases 8,342 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EELV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

