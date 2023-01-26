TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter.

