Truist Financial Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $215.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $168.45 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

